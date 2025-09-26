H3N2 cases decline in Delhi-NCR, but experts urge continued caution

NEW DELHI: Earlier this month, Delhi-NCR experienced a surge in influenza-like illness, predominantly caused by the influenza A (H3N2) subtype strain. Numerous households reported flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, and lingering weakness.

However, there may now be some relief. A LocalCircles survey released on Friday indicates that in the past 10 days, the percentage of Delhi-NCR households reporting one or more individuals with viral illnesses has dropped from 69 per cent to 56 per cent.

The report, suggesting that the peak may have passed, notes a slight improvement in the health situation in Delhi-NCR concerning COVID-19, flu, and other viral fever-like illnesses.

The survey, conducted across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, revealed varied levels of illness within households. According to the findings, 11 per cent of households reported that four or more members were unwell, while 33 per cent had two to three members affected. Another 12 per cent reported only one sick individual, whereas 44 per cent of households said no one was ill.