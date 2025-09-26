H3N2 cases decline in Delhi-NCR, but experts urge continued caution

NEW DELHI: Earlier this month, Delhi-NCR experienced a surge in influenza-like illness, predominantly caused by the influenza A (H3N2) subtype strain. Numerous households reported flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, and lingering weakness.
However, there may now be some relief. A LocalCircles survey released on Friday indicates that in the past 10 days, the percentage of Delhi-NCR households reporting one or more individuals with viral illnesses has dropped from 69 per cent to 56 per cent.
The report, suggesting that the peak may have passed, notes a slight improvement in the health situation in Delhi-NCR concerning COVID-19, flu, and other viral fever-like illnesses.
The survey, conducted across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, revealed varied levels of illness within households. According to the findings, 11 per cent of households reported that four or more members were unwell, while 33 per cent had two to three members affected. Another 12 per cent reported only one sick individual, whereas 44 per cent of households said no one was ill.
Doctors have attributed the recent spike in cases to post-monsoon waterlogging, contaminated water supplies, and fluctuating weather conditions, all of which contribute to a rise in respiratory infections. The H3N2 strain of influenza A has emerged as the dominant cause. Patients are commonly reporting symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and fatigue that persists even after the fever subsides.
Following the increase in H3N2 cases, healthcare professionals are advising people to get their annual flu vaccination. The vaccine helps the body produce antibodies within two weeks, reducing the severity, duration, and potential complications of influenza.
While the infection rate appears to be declining, experts emphasise the need for ongoing caution. People are advised to rest, remain well-hydrated, and follow preventive health measures.
“It is advisable for symptomatic individuals to isolate themselves and wear masks to prevent the spread of infection, especially around those with risk factors,” said Dr Animesh Ray, Additional Professor, Department of Internal Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).