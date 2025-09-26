'How can you criminalise a plant?' —Discussing the cannabis paradox

In 1992, Israeli chemist Raphael Mecholulam discovered a neurotransmitter in the brain. He named it ‘anandamide’, the Sanskrit word for bliss. Its chemical cousin? Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Anandamide (ANA) inspired the title for writer Karan Madhok’s new book Ananda : An Exploration of Cannabis in India (Aleph).

When Madhok was approached by Aleph to write a book on cannabis, he agreed despite the stigma surrounding the topic, forced by a desire to understand it better. “Cannabis is something that a lot of us have an idea of, but we’re not 100 percent sure what it actually means, what is legal, what is not. Everyone in India knows about it, but nobody really knows the details because no one talks about it openly,” he tells TMS.

The research and writing process took around two years, during which Madhok travelled across several states — including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala, as well as the cities of Delhi and Mumbai. These details came up in the book discussion held at India International Centre (IIC), in Delhi, on September 23. The panel, moderated by independent journalist Amritesh Mukherjee, included discussants, Omair Ahmad, novelist and journalist; Dr Khagesh Gautam, professor at Jindal Global Law School; Tripti Tandon, lawyer and drug policy analyst; and Madhok himself.