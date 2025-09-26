Police arrests two murder suspects after encounter in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday morning arrested two men wanted in a murder after an encounter in Gurugram.

The encounter took place around 4.30 am in Haryana’s Gurugram area. Two accused, wanted in the murder of Neeraj Tehlan at Najafgarh which took place on July 4, have been apprehended, a senior police officer said.

They have been identified as Mohit Jakhad (29), a resident of Chhawla, and Jatin Rajput (21), a resident of Vipin Garden, Dwarka More.

The accused fired a total of six rounds, one of which struck the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Narpat, while another hit Sub-Inspector Vikas on the left arm. The police returned fire in self-defence, injuring both suspects in the legs. They have been admitted to Civil Hospital, Sector-10, Gurugram, for treatment, officials said.

Two loaded pistols with five live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered. Further legal proceedings are underway, they added.