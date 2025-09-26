Sikh Supreme Court Advocate alleges discrimination by Air India staff at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A Sikh Supreme Court advocate and politician has accused Air India staff of discrimination and humiliation at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this week. He now plans to initiate legal proceedings against the airline and its officials for the alleged harassment, during which his dark complexion, caste, and turban were reportedly questioned.

Sardar Jeevan Singh (formerly Jeevan Kumar Illayaperumal), a native of Tamil Nadu and national president of the Bahujan Dravida Party, shared his experience on social media after the incident, which reportedly occurred between 7:45 am and 8:30 am on 24 September while he was checking in for a flight from New Delhi to Singapore.

In a detailed Facebook post, Singh alleged: “I faced an unacceptable incident of humiliation at the Air India international counter No. 5 while checking in for my flight to Singapore. After I handed over my passport to the ground staff member, Ms Stuti, who did not have her ID card visible, she made offensive remarks, questioning whether the face on the passport matched mine.”

Singh further stated that Ms Stuti asked, “Your address is in Tamil Nadu, but why are you wearing a Sikh turban?”

Despite producing his voter ID card to substantiate his identity, Singh said the situation escalated. “Another Air India staff member, Mr Mukesh, the officer-in-charge, joined in. In front of over 100 passengers, he subjected me to a series of humiliating and discriminatory questions,” Singh wrote.

These questions allegedly included: “Why are you going to Singapore?”, “How much money do you have in hand? Show your bank account details”, “Why are you wearing a turban?”, “Why are you black?”, and “From which caste did you become a Sikh?”