Stones thrown at e-bus to Baraut: DTC staff

NEW DELHI: A newly launched interstate electric bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC), connecting the Capital with Baraut in UP, was pelted with stones in North East Delhi on its very first day of service, leaving its windshield shattered.

According to DTC staff, miscreants have repeatedly targeted buses on the stretch between Nanaksar and Chauhan Patti over the past three days, damaging vehicles and endangering both passengers and crew.

On Tuesday evening, another bus under the DEVI scheme was attacked in Chauhan Patti, where a stone smashed the glass next to the driver’s seat. Another vehicle was struck shortly after, with its windshield broken, claimed DTC staff members.

“No one was hurt, but drivers and conductors are at constant risk. If these incidents continue, staff will be forced to stop operating on this route,” warned Lalit Chaudhary, president of the DTC Karmchari Ekta Union.

He added that despite repeated complaints, little has been done to curb the menace.