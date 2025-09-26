Stones thrown at e-bus to Baraut: DTC staff

NEW DELHI: A newly launched interstate electric bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC), connecting the Capital with Baraut in UP, was pelted with stones in North East Delhi on its very first day of service, leaving its windshield shattered.
According to DTC staff, miscreants have repeatedly targeted buses on the stretch between Nanaksar and Chauhan Patti over the past three days, damaging vehicles and endangering both passengers and crew.
On Tuesday evening, another bus under the DEVI scheme was attacked in Chauhan Patti, where a stone smashed the glass next to the driver’s seat. Another vehicle was struck shortly after, with its windshield broken, claimed DTC staff members.
“No one was hurt, but drivers and conductors are at constant risk. If these incidents continue, staff will be forced to stop operating on this route,” warned Lalit Chaudhary, president of the DTC Karmchari Ekta Union.
He added that despite repeated complaints, little has been done to curb the menace.
The union alleged that the problem lies mainly in the stretch from Nanaksar to Chauhan Patti, across the Yamuna bridge towards Wazirabad. Members said that anti-social elements regularly hurl stones at DTC’s electric and interstate buses as well as DEVI buses.
Conductors have also complained of harassment when asking passengers to purchase tickets. “Most people on this route don’t buy tickets. When conductors try to insist, they are often assaulted,” Chaudhary said.
Chaudhary further claimed that resistance comes from local transport operators who run rural services on the same route and see the interstate buses as a threat to their business.
“Either this route should be shut down or adequate police security should be provided,” he said. Delhi Transport Corporation officials confirmed the incidents and said the police have been informed.
The union has warned that without proper security measures, interstate and electric bus services on this route may face further disruptions.