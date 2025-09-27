34th Ravi Jain Memorial Exhibition to begin at Dhoomimal Gallery; to display paintings, sculptures, video installations, and more

“From an early age, art has been the language through which I have expressed my inner world. The personal refuge, sought in the form of art, gradually evolved into a dedicated practice, shaping both my identity and my journey as an artist,” says artist Lipika Maity.

Her paintings primarily revolve around mixed media on canvas, inspired by the intricate forms of mycelium and fungi. For Maity, mushrooms are metaphors for thriving even in challenging conditions.

Maity is one of the 60 artists shortlisted for the 34th Ravi Jain Memorial Exhibition and Awards at the Dhoomimal Gallery. Having recently completed her B.F.A. from Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh, Maity’s work is particularly a fascination for nature.

The 27-year-old artist’s process comprises experimenting with textures, pigments, and materials to capture both the beauty of fungi. “Each piece evolves organically, echoing the way nature builds silently and steadily,” she says. Through her work, Maity seeks to highlight the delicate balance between the familiar and the unknown, conveying the hidden threads that connect life, emotion, and creativity.

Being shortlisted for this prestigious exhibition is very special for Maity. “It feels like a gentle affirmation of my journey. It is both humbling and empowering, like seeing my inner emotions, struggles, and growth take root in a wider landscape of art,” she adds. Maity sees herself as a “small yet growing voice within the vast dialogue of contemporary art in India,” hoping to contribute more meaningful stories through her art.

“The exhibition and the awards carry forward my father’s vision of supporting young artists and providing them with a platform that recognises skills, creativity, and potential,” says Uday Jain, director of Dhoomimal Gallery. This year, out of over 600 entries from across India, around 60 artists have been selected, including artworks in various mediums such as painting, printmaking, sculpture, video installations, and digital art, with four winners set to be announced.