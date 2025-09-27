55 MW solar power through rooftop plants on 1K govt buildings launched in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi will install solar panels on 1,000 government buildings to generate 55MW of clean electricity, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday.

The plan envisages converting unused rooftop space across departments into decentralised power sources, reducing reliance on conventional generation and lowering pollution in the national capital.

The launch event in Rithala marked the beginning of the initiative as Gupta inaugurated a 25KW solar installation at the local sewage treatment plant. She said the complete rooftop rollout is scheduled for completion by January next year.

Soon, work on panels will begin at other identified government buildings. The target of 55MW from 1,000 rooftops will be achieved through a phased schedule that includes surveys, retrofits, and grid connections.

In addition to the solar push, Gupta also laid the foundation stone for a power grid project being built by TPDDL, signalling an integrated approach to emergency services and distribution upgrades. She framed these steps as part of her administration’s environmental agenda for the “golden chapter” of a clean, green Delhi.