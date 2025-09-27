CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates biogas plant, fuel station in capital

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a municipal solid waste-to-compressed biogas plant in the city on Friday, reaffirming the government’s resolve to ensure the capital keeps pace in the development race. This plant will process 100 tonnes of garbage daily and produce 4 tonnes of gas.

The compressed biogas (CBG) plant and integrated CBG-CNG fuel station at Ghogha Dairy were set up under an MoU signed on January 4, 2022, between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

The CM said that a new history is being written in the villages of rural Delhi. The dawn will be witnessed, and the future generations will be able to witness a garbage-free Delhi, she said.

She said that Delhi under the previous government had a reputation for garbage, but in the last seven months it has been addressed. She pointed out that Delhi has lakh of cattle generating hundreds of tonnes of dung daily, yet until now, not a single biogas plant existed in the city, raising the question of where all that dung was going.