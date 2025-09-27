Drone to keep track of Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has deployed drone-based monitoring for its Overhead Equipment (OHE) on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

The initiative marks a significant shift in how critical railway infrastructure is inspected and maintained, making India’s most advanced regional rail system even more reliable, said a senior NCRTC official on Friday. The inspections will now be carried out by DB RRTS Operations India, the corridor’s operations and maintenance partner, bringing global expertise in predictive maintenance to the project.

By adopting drones, NCRTC is moving away from time-consuming and manpower-intensive manual inspections towards a data-driven, technology-enabled model.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal sensors, and AI-powered analytics, the drone system will offer a smarter, safer, and faster approach to OHE monitoring. They can capture detailed visuals of overhead lines, detect early warning signs such as loose fittings, insulation weaknesses, or thermal hotspots, and deliver real-time insights for asset health management. This allows timely interventions without the need for live-line contact or service disruptions.