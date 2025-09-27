From rajbaris to daaker saaj: Delhi’s Durga puja finds new ease, nostalgia

NEW DELHI: Durga Puja organisers across the capital are brimming with enthusiasm this year, crediting the administration’s single-window clearance system for a hassle-free run-up to the festivities. The process, handled by district magistrates, has won rare praise from puja committees long accustomed to chasing multiple departments for permissions.

Avik Mitra, assistant treasurer of the CR Park Mela Ground Durga Puja Samiti, said the extended use of loudspeakers till midnight has added to the excitement. “Young people are looking forward to the cultural nights, especially the musical fest,” he said.

Organisers said the difference from previous years has been dramatic. “I am not endorsing any party, but the arrangements are exceptional this time,” said Monish Mukherjee, general secretary of the Kashmere Gate Durga Puja Samiti. “Earlier, we had to chase officers relentlessly. This year, officials were following up with us. Approvals came on calls, just by sharing documents online. It used to be nerve-racking; now, we have everything a week in advance,” he added.

Mitra recalled how clearances once meant running from pillar to post. “We had to go to MCD, police, multiple departments, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee separately. This year, it was all under one roof,” he said.