From rajbaris to daaker saaj: Delhi’s Durga puja finds new ease, nostalgia

NEW DELHI: Durga Puja organisers across the capital are brimming with enthusiasm this year, crediting the administration’s single-window clearance system for a hassle-free run-up to the festivities. The process, handled by district magistrates, has won rare praise from puja committees long accustomed to chasing multiple departments for permissions.
Avik Mitra, assistant treasurer of the CR Park Mela Ground Durga Puja Samiti, said the extended use of loudspeakers till midnight has added to the excitement. “Young people are looking forward to the cultural nights, especially the musical fest,” he said.
Organisers said the difference from previous years has been dramatic. “I am not endorsing any party, but the arrangements are exceptional this time,” said Monish Mukherjee, general secretary of the Kashmere Gate Durga Puja Samiti. “Earlier, we had to chase officers relentlessly. This year, officials were following up with us. Approvals came on calls, just by sharing documents online. It used to be nerve-racking; now, we have everything a week in advance,” he added.
Mitra recalled how clearances once meant running from pillar to post. “We had to go to MCD, police, multiple departments, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee separately. This year, it was all under one roof,” he said.
The focus now shifts to the celebrations. Several pandals marking milestone years have planned elaborate themes. At the CR Park Mela Ground, the pandal will showcase the Mahishadal Rajbari, a 16th-century palace in East Midnapore, West Bengal.
“The Rajbari is not just about its architecture but also its stories,” Mitra explained. “Durga Puja was hosted as a sacred tradition by kings and queens. We are recreating that grandeur with carved arches, antique chandeliers, terracotta walls and idols in the classical Daaker Saaj style. .”
The Timarpur and Civil Lines Durga Puja Samiti, among the oldest in Delhi, is celebrating its 112th year. Advisor Kamal Banerjee said the puja has endured wars, pandemics and political upheavals but never paused. “Our puja is not commercialised. Back when the capital shifted to Delhi, a handful of Bengali families in Timarpur started it. Many worked at the old Secretariat or a printing press. At one time, nearly 150 households lived here. The tradition has continued ever since,” he said.
This year, their theme is “peace through strength”, inspired by Nataraja and Buddha. “Nataraja represents balance, Buddha brings calm. At a time of hatred and violence, we felt it important to send a message of peace and harmony,” Banerjee said.