Getting Into a Stew

Kochur Loti Chingri (Fried Taro Stolons/stems With Prawns)

Ma Tara (CR Park)



Ingredients

Kochur loti, prawns – 500 g each

Mustard oil: 4 tsp

Kalo Jeera: As per taste

Onion and/or garlic paste: 2 tsp

Ginger paste (optional): 2 tsp

Green chilies: 4

Turmeric powder: 2 tsp

Red chilli powder: 2 tsp

Salt and sugar (to taste)

Grated coconut (optional but adds a lovely richness)



Method:

Prepare the kochur loti: Peel the fibrous outer layer of the kochur loti, cut them into pieces, and boil them in salted water for a few minutes to soften. This step is important to prevent any itchiness from the loti.

Fry the prawns: Marinate the prawns with salt and turmeric, then shallow-fry them in mustard oil until they are golden brown. Set them aside.

Create the base: In the same oil, add kalo jeera and green chillies. Once they splutter, add the chopped onion or onion paste and sauté until golden. Add ginger and garlic paste if using.

Combine and cook: Add the boiled kochur loti to the pan along with turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well and cook on medium heat.