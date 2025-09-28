Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda accused of sexually harassing 17 female students, arrested in Agra

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman and former chairman of a private management institute in southwest Delhi, was arrested in Agra in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing 17 female students.

According to Delhi Police, the 62-year-old fled the capital on August 4 after an FIR was lodged against him. Acting on intelligence, a police team tracked him to a hotel in the Taj Ganj area of Agra and arrested him around 3:30 am

The FIR accuses Saraswati of summoning students to his quarters late at night and sending them inappropriate messages. He also allegedly monitored their movements using mobile tracking.

Investigators say Saraswati operated multiple bank accounts under different identities, withdrawing over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was filed. Authorities have frozen Rs 8 crore across various bank accounts and fixed deposits linked to him.

During the arrest, police recovered fake visiting cards falsely claiming his association with the United Nations and BRICS. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from PTI)