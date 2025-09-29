AIIMS blacklists supplier after fungus found in injectables used to treat brain swelling, eye BP

NEW DELHI: A major safety lapse has surfaced at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where fungus was detected in batches of medical supplies, including injectables used for brain swelling, eye blood pressure and intravenous drips.

The premier hospital has terminated its contract with the supplier, Pentagon Labs Limited, and barred the firm from bidding for tenders for the next two years.

According to documents reviewed by the TNIE, AIIMS had entered into a two-year agreement with Pentagon Labs on May 7, 2024, for the supply of crystalloid solutions, valid until May 6, 2026. The agreement came under scrutiny after multiple departments reported the presence of fungus growth in injections supplied by the firm.

These injectables were procured to treat conditions of swelling of the brain (cerebral edema), high ocular blood pressure and dehydration (intravenous fluids).

AIIMS issued a formal complaint letter to the company on July 4, directing it to replace 4,800 bottles from the contaminated batch within a week. The notice also warned the vendor of possible blacklisting if corrective measures were not taken. However, no replacement or response was received.