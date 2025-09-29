City gets 300 e-buses, new flyover

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 300 new electric Devi buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) from East Vinod Nagar Bus Depot. With the help of IIT Delhi, bus routes have been rationalised so that connectivity extends from border areas to the innermost parts of the region.

The CM also inaugurated a six-lane flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema. Built at a cost of about `180 crore, this flyover will handle more than one lakh vehicles daily and ensure smoother traffic flow.

At the launch of the electric buses, the CM said, “These 300 buses are not just about numbers, their routes have been rationalised so they actually reach people across Yamuna Par. This is the beginning of a new era of public transport in Delhi. Our government is committed to Green Delhi - Clean Delhi, with clean, affordable and accessible transport.”

She explained that IIT Delhi has designed the routes, which will now be based on passenger demand. “This means passengers won’t face inconvenience, and DTC won’t suffer losses.” She also announced that within the next 12–18 months, all public transport buses in Delhi will be converted to electric vehicles, cutting down pollution and moving the city towards green energy. The Chief Minister criticised the previous government for “11 years of corruption and negligence,” saying it would take time to fix but her government was determined to build a ‘Viksit Delhi.’