CM Rekha Sharma hails city’s vibrant blend of culture, growth

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that she has been attending several events and finds that along with development, the city is buzzing with cultural celebrations. For the first time, Ramleelas are being organised across Delhi, while Durga Puja, Dandiya, and Garba are taking place simultaneously, giving the city a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Festivals like Onam are also being celebrated, while the South Indian flower festival, Bathukamma, is adding its own unique charm.

The CM said that during Navratri and Durga Puja, Delhi feels completely alive and different, and it is heartwarming to see young people participating with such energy and joy. She added that visiting these events excites her and brings her great happiness.

CM participated in various celebrations over the weekend. She said that during the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, organised to mark PM Modi’s birthday, Delhi has witnessed major development projects, including multi-level parking facilities and Asia’s largest sewage treatment plant.

With the Prime Minister’s support, she said, long-pending projects in the capital are finally progressing. Alongside this growth, the surge in cultural programmes is equally special. with people participating wholeheartedly to give Delhi a unique identity.