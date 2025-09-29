Lights, Crowd & Chaos

As the festive season sweeps through Delhi, the city’s streets turn into a dilemma that alive with colours, lights, and celebration, yet locked with honking cars and endless queues of traffic. The festival often comes at the cost of long jams, choked roads, leaving commuters and the government authorities in a difficult situation.
The market associations stated that they keep telling the shopkeepers that they should be vigil and keep an eye for any unsuspected article or person near their shops. Police stated that they are holding meetings with the RWAs and MWAs and also keeping a tab on parking issue in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association, said they are assisting the police with security checks, especially during times when the market sees large crowds.
“We have given 10 private guards to the police so that they can help the security personnel in checking and other things. The market has five gates and five guards are deployed there with the police personnel,” he said.
Due to the 2005 bomb blast, special force placed at the Sarojini Nagar market. Randhawa further stated that they have also asked the shopkeepers to place a person outside their shop to keep a watch. A circular has also been issued to all the shopkeepers stating the need to keep an eye on suspicious activities for security reasons.
Spoiler ahead
The bustling lanes of Lajpat Nagar are once again at the center of festive fervor as thousands of Delhites flock to the market ahead of Navratri. While the atmosphere is charged with excitement, the overwhelming crowd has also created a nightmare of traffic jams, congestion, and frayed tempers for commuters and shoppers alike.
From early afternoon, vehicles began to crawl on the stretch leading to the Central Market, which is around five to six kilometers away from Sarojini Nagar market. By evening, cars were bumper-to-bumper on Ring Road near the Moolchand flyover, with auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers jostling for space. Parking, already scarce in the area, turned into a daunting task. Many visitors were seen circling for nearly half an hour before managing to squeeze their vehicles into narrow lanes.
“The festive mood is wonderful, but reaching the market is exhausting,” said Priya Malhotra, a resident of Lajpat Nagar-II. “It took me 40 minutes to cover a distance that usually takes 10. By the time we found parking, my children were already cranky.”
Inside the market, the crowd only thickened. Narrow lanes packed with jewellery stalls, garment shops, and street vendors became almost impassable as streams of shoppers brushed past one another. While many enjoyed the energy of the festival, others admitted it was overwhelming. “You can barely move, let alone browse comfortably,” complained Ashish Arora, who had come from Noida with his wife. “But this is Lajpat Nagar—chaos is part of the shopping experience.”
Shopkeepers, however, viewed the congestion in a different light. “Crowd means business,” said Ramesh Gupta, who has been running a garment shop in the market for 20 years. “Yes, it’s difficult for customers to walk around, but that’s how we know Navratri is in full swing. Sales are higher when the market is packed.”
For many, the problem extended beyond shopping. Commuters passing through the area found themselves stuck in traffic despite not intending to visit the market. “I was just trying to get home from office, but the diversions and congestion delayed me by almost an hour,” said Rohit Bhatia, a resident of Defence Colony. “Festive shopping is fine, but it disrupts daily life for those of us who aren’t even going there.”
Despite the complaints, shoppers continued to push through the crowd, determined to pick up festive essentials. “Yes, it’s crowded, but it adds to the excitement,” said college student Aditi Mehra. “Navratri comes once a year, and the market’s chaos is part of the fun.”
Street food vendors also thrived in the commotion, with weary shoppers stopping for golgappas and aloo chaat before diving back into the sea of people. “The rush is tough, but it’s also our best season,” said Manoj Yadav, a chaat stall owner.
Commuters’ nightmare
As night fell, the fairy lights glittered brighter against the backdrop of honking horns and slow-moving vehicles. Bags laden with clothes, jewellery, and home decor testified to Delhi’s unyielding enthusiasm for festival shopping, even if it comes at the cost of clogged roads and crowded markets.
For Muskan Chaudhary, a resident of East Delhi, festivals bring a mixed feeling of celebrating the festival with family and the stress of navigating hour-long traffic on the busy roads.
“I can still remember that the traffic was horrible on Rakshabandhan when I was going to my parents’ house to celebrate the festival. My husband and I, stuck in traffic for around three to four hours. We reached the place in NCR when the day was almost over,” she said.
She further mentioned that the scene remains same in all the festivals, especially during Navratri and Diwali.
Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that they are keeping a special tab on parking and roads near the busy markets of the city.
“We are using public announcement systems to spread awareness in markets. Vehicles parked in ‘no parking’ areas or obstructing traffic are being towed away. Round-the-clock staff has been deployed near Mehrauli and Kalkaji temples, and additional personnel have been stationed on stretches prone to heavy congestion. Challans are also being issued to violators,” Gupta said.
Preparedness in place
Paramjit Singh Pamma, president of Sadar Bazar Bari Market Traders Association, stated that, DCP Traffic Central Range Nishant Gupta has convened a meeting between traffic officials and local traders to address the traffic issues in the area. Pamma said he informed Gupta that from Sadar Bazar police station to 12 Tooti Chowk, the parking space allocated by the MCD is often misused, with vehicles parked in two to three rows, causing regular traffic jams. He also pointed out that e-rickshaws often block intersections in both Sadar Bazar and Azad Market, further worsening the congestion.
The market association has requested the DCP to ensure the presence of traffic staff at key locations -- such as Mithai Pul Chowk, 12 Tooti, Sadar Thana, Qutub Road, and Teliwara -- from 9 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 9 pm daily, which would help significantly to reduce traffic problems during peak hours. Pamma further emphasised that with the festive season approaching, the crowd in the markets will increase substantially, and additional traffic police personnel should be deployed accordingly.
A senior police official stated “Patrolling has been intensified across the city, and public announcement (PA) systems have been installed in all busy markets. Customers are regularly reminded to stay alert and not to gather at one spot to avoid chaos. Our priority remains maintaining law and order across the city and ensuring that people celebrate the festivals with complete safety and security.”
Kamla Nagar Traders Association president Nitin Gupta said that their market has geared up to tackle with the increasing crowd during festive season, but the main issue they face is the illegal encroachment.
“We have decorated our market to welcome the customers warmly. We have adequate basement and stilt parking facilities, so customers visiting with vehicles should not face any problems. However, illegal encroachments remain a major concern for shopkeepers, as they cause chaos during peak footfall. Despite repeated appeals to the authorities, no action has been taken so far,” Gupta added.
During the festival season, the Karol Bagh Market attracts thousands of shoppers looking for deals on clothing, electronics, jewellery, and festive goods. The dense footfall during this period often leads to overcrowding, traffic congestion, and an increased risk of mishaps, said locals.
Proactive measures
Authorities, in coordination with local market associations, has implemented strategic measures such as regulated entry and exit points, traffic diversions, and dedicated pedestrian zones to manage the overwhelming crowd.
“Market associations play a proactive role during the festive rush by coordinating with police, deploying extra security, and installing CCTV for surveillance. Volunteers and guards guide shoppers, manage emergencies, and prevent thefts, while signage, PA systems, and mobile first-aid units ensure assistance in crowded areas,” says Murali Mani, president of Beopar Mandal Ajmal khan Road, Karol Bagh.
In addition, these associations work closely with municipal bodies to ensure proper sanitation, regular garbage disposal, and maintenance of emergency access routes for ambulances or fire services. Fire safety checks are intensified, and shopkeepers are often briefed on basic emergency protocols. By fostering close collaboration between shop owners, law enforcement, and civic agencies, the Karol Bagh Market associations create a relatively secure and manageable environment for both shoppers and vendors, even during peak festival times.
The Federation Lajpat Nagar Market Association has taken proactive measures to manage festive rush. According to General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar, private security guards have been deployed at all 21 entry and exit points to regulate crowds, manage queues, assist visitors, and keep emergency pathways clear.
“In coordination with local police, deployment and patrolling have been increased to maintain law and order, control traffic, and curb petty crimes like pickpocketing. To enhance the festive spirit, the market has also been decorated with lights and colorful displays, which not only add charm but also aid in guiding foot traffic. Together, these steps ensure a safer and more enjoyable shopping experience for visitors,” he said.