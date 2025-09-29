Musicians Can’t Afford To Have Favourites: Manan Bhardwaj

Gurugram-based artist Manan Bhardwaj does things differently. He does not like to stay in Mumbai because he finds it uninteresting to network with big artists. Instead, he prefers to stay in Gurugram, where he was born and raised. In his words, “People in Haryana are straightforward. That spirit is there in my music as well.”
When it comes to his music, Bhardwaj likes to take up different challenges, instead of being confined to his comfort zone—pop. His work in Nishaanchi is a testimony to that. Ahead of the release of this Anurag Kashyap film, the singer, songwriter, and composer shares his musical journey with The Morning Standard.
Excerpts from the conversation:
How did your journey in music start?
From the sixth or seventh grade in my school, I was into creative things. I liked writing, I liked painting, and I liked cooking also. But my decision to pursue music full-time came after my 12th grade. I went to Mumbai, did audio engineering, and then came back to Gurugram and started making and producing music through my studio. I also opened my YouTube channel and started posting songs and music videos regularly in 2016. It was that platform that gave me the first breakthrough in Bollywood.
You made your debut in Bollywood with Shiddat...
I got a call from Kunal Deshmukh, the film’s music director. He heard one of my songs that I posted on my channel, and he wanted to feature that.
How did Nishaanchi happen? In Anurag Kashyap's films, music plays a significant role in storytelling. It often adds a special colour to the films’ raw and sometimes gory nature. Your works in films like Shiddat and others are different from what you have done in this film. How did you cope?
Anurag sir gave me a call in 2023 for this film. Initially, he wanted only one song from me, a folk item. I did ‘Neend Bhi Teri.’ When he heard that, he gave me the script and asked me to compose music accordingly. I had the full liberty and composed nine songs for the film.
I read the script first. When music directors read the script, they start forming an image in their mind. The image talks about the city, the streets, the characters, the culture…So, when I read the script, I realised I can’t do a Shiddat for Nisaanchi. In Shiddat, the hero comes from London and is a very glamorous Delhi boy. In Nisaanchi, the story is based on Bihar. So, I had to make music as per the language and dialects of Bihar.
As a music director, Nisaanchi gave me a different side of mine to explore. I always believe that musicians can’t afford to have their favourites. We have to push our boundaries, and I am glad that I did that.
For this film, who are the singers you worked with? And who are the singers you want to work with in future?
For Nisaanchi, I worked with Rajat Kashyap and Himani Kapoor, two extremely talented singers and very good friends of mine. Other than that, I worked with Vandana Bhardwaj, who is a famous folk singer from Bihar.
I would love to work with Vishal Mishra, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and many others in the future.
Many music artists often say that Reels, YouTube shorts, and others are reducing the scope of making long-form music. Do you agree?
No, I do not. I would rather say that these platforms are giving greater scope for newcomers. Now, a lot of musicians, singers, composers, and writers have the opportunity to showcase their talents through these platforms, as I myself have done. We should be grateful for these innovations. The music industry has evolved over time, and it will continue to do so.
What are your upcoming projects?
I am very lucky that at this stage of my career, I have a Hollywood film. It is a half-animated and half-real film. Second, Nisaanchi 2 will come, and there is also another film called Jennifer. So, at this moment, I am busy with all these films.