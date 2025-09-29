Musicians Can’t Afford To Have Favourites: Manan Bhardwaj

How did Nishaanchi happen? In Anurag Kashyap's films, music plays a significant role in storytelling. It often adds a special colour to the films’ raw and sometimes gory nature. Your works in films like Shiddat and others are different from what you have done in this film. How did you cope?

Anurag sir gave me a call in 2023 for this film. Initially, he wanted only one song from me, a folk item. I did ‘Neend Bhi Teri.’ When he heard that, he gave me the script and asked me to compose music accordingly. I had the full liberty and composed nine songs for the film.

I read the script first. When music directors read the script, they start forming an image in their mind. The image talks about the city, the streets, the characters, the culture…So, when I read the script, I realised I can’t do a Shiddat for Nisaanchi. In Shiddat, the hero comes from London and is a very glamorous Delhi boy. In Nisaanchi, the story is based on Bihar. So, I had to make music as per the language and dialects of Bihar.

As a music director, Nisaanchi gave me a different side of mine to explore. I always believe that musicians can’t afford to have their favourites. We have to push our boundaries, and I am glad that I did that.