Rajeev Verma picked as new chief secretary

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification on Sunday appointing IAS officer Rajeev Verma as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi.

Verma, a 1992-AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre IAS officer, will replace incumbent Chief Secretary Dharmendra, a 1989-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre who will retire on September 30.

Verma will take charge on October 1. Before being appointed as the Chief Secretary of the government of NCT Delhi, he has been serving as the Chandigarh Chief Secretary for the past one year. Earlier, he also served as the Chief Secretary of Puducherry.

Born in 1966, Rajeev Verma is a native of Uttar Pradesh. He holds an MTech degree from IIT and has earned a Graduate degree in Computer Science from the University of Roorkee.

He had earlier also served in the Delhi government as the Finance and Revenue Secretary between 2018 and 2022. He has also held key positions in Delhi’s Transport Department (DTC) and has held posts in the rank of Secretary and Additional Secretary levels at various departments in New Delhi.

He started his career as the SDO at the Land Revenue Management and District Administration in Aizawl, Mizoram (1994-1996).