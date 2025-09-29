Resistance to caste-based DUSU polls gets stronger

The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls ended last week. One has been seeing these polls for 40 years now and have witnessed change in its cadence from being ideologically driven to caste driven. This change in character set in after the late Education Minister Arjun Singh allowed reservation for the other backward classes (OBCs) in the higher education institutions (HEIs).

This initiative to make certain disadvantaged sections of society educationally able came with many benefits. It increased the number of seats in the colleges which had not expanded in a very longtime. Once the seats were expanded, also came the fund flow to create adequate infrastructure to accommodate a larger number of students.

Since the number of students went up so did in proportion go up the vacancy for teachers, opening fresh job opportunities in HEIs, which was facing stagnation for a very longtime? However, like in any chemically purifying process, while we get a distilled product, it also leaves behind an unwelcome muck. Similarly it happens in the process of social change too.

In the present form DUSUpolls, which has needed intervention of the High Court, is part of that slush, an unwelcome outcome of a very welcome social initiative. The DUSU elections today are tutorial into caste-based politics, perpetuated by both the major participating parties.

The Delhi University administration, which unfairly came in for reprimand from the High Court last year, cannot be expected to be playing a provost and executing proctorial duties in managing a poll which has investments running into several crores of rupees. The DU administration did well this year to keep proceedings fairly under check which led the polls timely conclusion.