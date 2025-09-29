Three family members killed in hit-and-run in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle near Mukundpur flyover on the Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Jahangirpuri police station at around 12:05 am, they said.

By the time the police arrived at the scene, all three had succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Shahid, his son Faiz (28), and his daughter’s son Hamza (12), all residents of north Ghonda in Delhi, a police officer said.

No eyewitnesses were found at the scene, and there are no CCTV cameras in the immediate vicinity of the accident site, according to the police.

However, teams are currently reviewing footage from cameras installed along the route to trace the offending vehicle.

A case has been registered at the Jahangirpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they added.