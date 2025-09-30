'Godman' Saraswati not cooperating in molestation investigation: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, who allegedly molested 17 female students of an institute in south Delhi, is not cooperating in the investigation and giving vague and evasive answers to the questions, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused is continuously lying during the questioning and two women associates of the baba are being confronted with him.

“Saraswati is not cooperating during interrogation and shows no remorse for his actions. During questioning, he continuously lies. Two of Baba’s female associates have been taken into custody and are being confronted with Baba,” a senior police officer said.