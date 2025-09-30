'Godman' Saraswati not cooperating in molestation investigation: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, who allegedly molested 17 female students of an institute in south Delhi, is not cooperating in the investigation and giving vague and evasive answers to the questions, police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the accused is continuously lying during the questioning and two women associates of the baba are being confronted with him.
“Saraswati is not cooperating during interrogation and shows no remorse for his actions. During questioning, he continuously lies. Two of Baba’s female associates have been taken into custody and are being confronted with Baba,” a senior police officer said.
Police have found chats with several girls on Baba’s mobile phone. In these chats, Baba is seen trying to manipulate and lure the girls with false promises. He had clicked pictures with several air hostesses and saved them on his phone.
He had also saved screenshots of several girls’ mobile display pictures on his phone. He is giving vague and evasive answers to the Delhi Police’s questions.
It is only when the police present strong evidence and interrogate him strictly that Baba starts responding to their questions, police said, adding that the interrogation is continuously revealing the extent of Baba’s fraud.
The baba is on five day police custody after he was arrested from Agra in UP on Sunday.