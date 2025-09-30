Government to form welfare board for transgender community

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the Delhi government will soon establish a Transgender Welfare Board, which will include both representatives from the community and executive members.

Through this board, their issues will be understood, and schemes will be designed for their welfare. The Chief Minister made this announcement at the National Transgender Awards 2025, organised by the International Transgender Akhada.

Referring to the Transgender Act of 2019, implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Rekha Gupta called it a historic step towards addressing the challenges faced by the transgender community. She emphasised that the government’s commitment to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” is more than a slogan; it reflects a genuine effort to provide equal opportunities to all.

The CM assured that the Delhi government will take concrete steps to address the problems of the transgender community, ensuring they receive equal respect, rights, and opportunities.

The goal is to empower transgender individuals to become self-reliant and actively contribute to a progressive and inclusive society. Notably, transgender often claim that they face widespread rejection, bullying, and discrimination, leading to poor mental health.

Equal rights sought

The transgender community has claimed that they face restricted employment opportunities due to hiring biases, workplace hostility, and the absence of gender-neutral facilities. They have called for measures to protect their rights and provide a strong legal framework for job.