Grand Chhath Puja with special arrangements this year: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that this year’s Chhath Puja will be celebrated on both banks of the Yamuna River.

The government will make special arrangements so that devotees can perform rituals comfortably and without inconvenience. In preparation, the Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

Gupta said that the festival of Chhath is about “faith, nature and emotions,” and her government’s priority is to ensure it is celebrated in a safe, clean and well-organised manner. She assured that wherever Chhath Puja is held in the capital—on Yamuna banks, canals or ponds—the government will take full responsibility for arrangements.

The Chief Minister clarified that immersion in the Yamuna is prohibited under existing rules, adding that immersion is not part of Chhath rituals. Highlighting the growing Purvanchal population in Delhi, she said Chhath Puja will be organised along both banks of the Yamuna from Palla in the north to Okhla in the south, with full facilities for devotees wherever suitable riverbanks are available.