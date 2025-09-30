Grandeur & tradition at Matri mandir

NEW DELHI: As the festive season grips Delhi, one of the capital’s most celebrated Durga Puja pandals — the Safdarjung Enclave Maitri Mandir — is all set to welcome devotees with grandeur and tradition. Now in its 59th year, the pandal continues to rank among the city’s finest, drawing thousands of visitors annually with its innovative themes and cultural performances.

This year, the organisers have chosen the Vishnu Temple theme. Swapan Chakraborty, General Secretary of the Maitri Mandir Managing Committee, said, “The elaborate structure has been under construction for more than a month and a half, crafted by skilled artisans from Delhi and West Bengal.

Using cloth, bamboo, wood, and thermocol, the artisans have painstakingly built a pandal that promises to be both majestic and spiritually enriching.”

He added, “With a budget of `60 lakh, preparations have gone beyond the artistic design of the pandal to include branded food stalls serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian Bengali delicacies. Quality and authenticity have been a priority, ensuring that visitors not only experience spiritual devotion but also the rich flavors of Bengal.

The food stalls remain open well past midnight, until 3:30 am, keeping the festive atmosphere alive even after the puja rituals conclude by 12 o’clock.”