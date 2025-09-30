Grandeur & tradition at Matri mandir

NEW DELHI: As the festive season grips Delhi, one of the capital’s most celebrated Durga Puja pandals — the Safdarjung Enclave Maitri Mandir — is all set to welcome devotees with grandeur and tradition. Now in its 59th year, the pandal continues to rank among the city’s finest, drawing thousands of visitors annually with its innovative themes and cultural performances.
This year, the organisers have chosen the Vishnu Temple theme. Swapan Chakraborty, General Secretary of the Maitri Mandir Managing Committee, said, “The elaborate structure has been under construction for more than a month and a half, crafted by skilled artisans from Delhi and West Bengal.
Using cloth, bamboo, wood, and thermocol, the artisans have painstakingly built a pandal that promises to be both majestic and spiritually enriching.”
He added, “With a budget of `60 lakh, preparations have gone beyond the artistic design of the pandal to include branded food stalls serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian Bengali delicacies. Quality and authenticity have been a priority, ensuring that visitors not only experience spiritual devotion but also the rich flavors of Bengal.
The food stalls remain open well past midnight, until 3:30 am, keeping the festive atmosphere alive even after the puja rituals conclude by 12 o’clock.”
One of the visitors, Prerona, while sharing her experience, said, “The air seems to be filled with the enchanting aroma of genda flowers, and we dance to the beat of the dhak — a traditional drum that marks the spirit of celebration.
It is a vibrant community event, and people come together at various puja pandals to soak in the festive atmosphere. The Durga Puja will end on October 2, when the immersion will take place around 12 noon after the Sindoor Khela ceremony.”
The scale of celebrations is already evident. In just the past three days, more than 35,000 people have visited the pandal, with crowds expected to swell further as the main festivities approach.
Organisers anticipate record footfall, especially during the cultural evenings. From September 29 to October 2, the pandal will host a lineup of colorful programs, featuring performances by both local talent and renowned artists. For devotees across Delhi and the NCR, the Safdarjung Enclave Maitri Mandir Durga Puja pandal remains a symbol of tradition, artistry, and spirituality.