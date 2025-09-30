Inheritors of the earth

‘DUALITY’, a poetry and art exhibition by 14-year-old artist Mehr Dhawan, inaugurated recently, is an evocative exploration of the fragile balance between two worlds—one where nature is preserved and nurtured, and another where it has been exploited and neglected.

“Nature has always intrigued me and I find in every landscape of nature mysticism and magic. For me heaven is here. The planet, to me, a beautiful canvas where God is an artist,” says Dhawan, a student from Pathways School, Gurugram. Through paintings, installations, and free-flowing verse, her works invite viewers to experience this tension, confront uncomfortable truths, and reflect on the choices that shape the future of our planet.