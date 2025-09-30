L-G notifies 75 CM SHRI schools as ‘specified category’ institutions

NEW DELHI: Two days after an 11-year-old student moved the Supreme Court alleging that the CM SHRI schools’ entrance procedure violates the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena notified the establishment of 75 CM SHRI schools as “specified category” institutions under the Act, the Directorate of Education said in a notification.

These schools, functioning under the Directorate of Education, will be developed as specialised institutions aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

According to the government, the schools aim to provide skill-based, competency-driven education and prepare students for global standards. They will begin either from the nursery level or from Class 6, with admissions from Class 6 onwards based on an aptitude test to identify talented students.

The proposal to establish the CM SHRI schools was vetted by the Law, Planning and Finance departments and approved by the Delhi Cabinet in May this year before being sent to the LG, the statement said.