PM Modi inaugurates new BJP office at DDU Marg

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the newly constructed Delhi BJP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital.

The event coincided with the ongoing Navratri celebrations. Following the inauguration, PM Modi also toured the new five-storey building. Built on an 825-square-metre plot, the office complex, which cost Rs 2.23 crore, includes two basement levels dedicated to parking.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the NDA governments’ commitment to good governance, noting that it follows the principles of development and heritage.

“The more compassion and service-mindedness reflected in the decisions made from this new office, the more they will benefit the people of Delhi,” he said. Amid tensions over trade tariffs with the U.S., PM Modi emphasized self-reliance, saying,

“The less our dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country.” PM Modi also commemorated the BJP’s 45-year journey, recalling the party’s growth under the guidance of leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Murli Manohar Joshi.

He traced the roots of the party to the Jan Sangh, founded by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in 1951. He praised Delhi’s emotional and historic connection with the party, noting its central role from the Jan Sangh era through to today, especially in pivotal moments such as the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

BJP national president JP Nadda emphasized the 24/7 nature of the party office, calling it a centre of values and ideological training. CM Rekha Gupta said, “This is a moment of joy as our office is being inaugurated during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ — a fortnight of service initiated by PM Modi, which makes this even more special.” Party leaders said the Delhi BJP office will start shifting from its current location to the new building around Diwali.