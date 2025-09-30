Tall plants for indoor décor this festive season

Who doesn’t like a perfectly styled living room, with a tall fiddle leaf fig in the corner? But if you’ve already tried it and found it frustrating when the plant eventually gave up on you — don’t worry. There are other beautiful, tall plants that can thrive indoors if chosen wisely. Here are my tried-and-tested recommendations, along with a quick checklist to help you know which plant will work for your space.
Red Machira
My go-to choice for both homes and restaurants. It thrives best next to a window — if you don’t have one, skip this plant. You’ll also find bonsai versions (imported ones look stunning). They can grow up to 12-14 ft, starting from 2 ft in height. Watering: Once a week, keeping the soil slightly moist. Sunlight: Bright, indirect light.
Heliconia
A tall, leafy tropical option — but this one is strictly for the outdoors. Watering: Needs regular watering to keep the soil consistently moist. Sunlight: Full to partial sunlight.
Snake plant (Sansevieria)
While typically short, you can give it height by placing a 1-2 ft plant in a tall 2 ft pot. Perfect for darker spaces where not much else grows. Watering: Very low maintenance, water every 2-3 weeks. Sunlight: Tolerates low light, thrives in indirect light.
Pothos on a moss stick
If the snake plant feels underwhelming, try a pothos trained on a tall moss stick. Works well even without windows, but add a top LED light for best results. Watering: Once a week, keeping moss pole slightly damp. Sunlight: Medium to bright indirect light (or artificial light).
Areca palm
A classic, though slightly temperamental. It dislikes cramped spaces and needs to be set away from children’s play areas. Watering: Every 5-7 days; allow soil to dry a bit between waterings. Sunlight: Bright, indirect light. Keep it next to a bright window for lush growth.
This festive season, instead of settling for plants that don’t suit your space, pick one that’s both practical and stylish, and your living room will thank you.