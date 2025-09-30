Tall plants for indoor décor this festive season

Who doesn’t like a perfectly styled living room, with a tall fiddle leaf fig in the corner? But if you’ve already tried it and found it frustrating when the plant eventually gave up on you — don’t worry. There are other beautiful, tall plants that can thrive indoors if chosen wisely. Here are my tried-and-tested recommendations, along with a quick checklist to help you know which plant will work for your space.

Red Machira

My go-to choice for both homes and restaurants. It thrives best next to a window — if you don’t have one, skip this plant. You’ll also find bonsai versions (imported ones look stunning). They can grow up to 12-14 ft, starting from 2 ft in height. Watering: Once a week, keeping the soil slightly moist. Sunlight: Bright, indirect light.