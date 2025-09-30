Union Home Minister Amit Shah to launch Rs 1.8K crore water and sewerage projects

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 20 projects related to the water and sewerage sector on Tuesday from Keshopur sewage treatment plant (STP). These projects mostly involve upgradation of existing STPs, laying new sewer lines under the ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ events, and are constructed at a cost of Rs 1800 crore.

The inauguration of mega Okhla STP which was earlier in the list of events, touted to be Asia’s largest such facility, has been postponed, officials said on Monday. According to a

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official, the main inauguration event will take place at Keshopur where the board is augmenting two of its existing STPs at the cost of Rs 504.12 crore.

These plants will serve to the full sewage load of West Delhi catering to approximately 25 lakh households, he said.

Water minister Parvesh Verma has also announced that in the recent board meeting, several projects for setting up decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) were approved.

“The DSTP projects will be set up on drains and other areas where traditional plants can not be set up. We plan to connect every household to the sewerage infrastructure network. These DSTPs will benefit approximately 11 lakh people,” Verma said.