Delhi police bust Indo-Nepal charas syndicate, seize 106 kg contraband worth Rs 109 crore

NEW DELHI: Police have busted an alleged Indo-Nepal narcotics syndicate that used auto-rickshaws and bike taxis to ferry charas to its customers in Delhi-NCR, with the arrest of four Nepalese nationals and seizure of over 106 kg of the contraband worth over Rs 109 crore, an officer said Friday.

Among the four arrested is the key accused, who is based in Delhi and was involved in the bulk storage and distribution of the narcotics. The network involved cross-border transportation, procurement, storage and distribution in Delhi-NCR.

The arrest follows an intelligence input received on June 29 about the involvement of Nepalese nationals in the supply of charas in Delhi-NCR. A police team traced their movements and conducted a raid at a house in Kotla Mubarakpur, nabbing three of the accused—Bharat Thapa, Govind Budha and Jyoti Pun Magar. A total 8.598 kg of charas was recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

Concerted efforts to unearth the whole chain revealed the names of suppliers Binmaya and Roshni.

Sustained interrogation, technical surveillance, financial analysis and local intelligence led police to Roshni Magar, who was allegedly operating a major storage and distribution point in Wazirabad, an officer said.