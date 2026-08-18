AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar released from preventive detention: Police informs Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court was told on Tuesday that AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who was leading a protest over the murder of a sanitation worker, had been detained as a preventive measure and was later released.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja which was hearing a habeas corpus petition following alleged illegal detention of Kumar.

The bench said, "We are of the opinion that the purpose of the present petition has been served after Kumar's release. For other reliefs, the petitioner's family will be at liberty to take appropriate legal recourse."

Earlier in the day, the matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which allowed the petition to be listed on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for Kumar, said that some men in plain clothes "picked up" the legislator on Tuesday morning and since then, the family of the lawmaker from Kondli has tried to contact the police but there is no information on his location.