'Modi ji, where is our MLA?': Kejriwal claims Delhi Police took AAP MLA to undisclosed location

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that Delhi Police took its East Delhi Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar from his residence early in the morning to an "undisclosed location".
Kejriwal questioned the MLA's whereabouts and sought an explanation from the Delhi Police, while AAP leaders alleged that Kumar was taken away around 4 am.
"Prime Minister Modi Ji, where is our MLA Kuldeep Kumar? At 4 am this morning, your Delhi Police picked up Kuldeep Kumar from his home, broke the CCTV cameras, and took the DVR along with them. Your police is not telling us anything," Kejriwal said in a post on X.
The AAP leader asked that if the police can pick up an MLA from his home without any information or any reason, then where can the common man go for help.
"This country will not tolerate such thuggery from you," his post read further.
There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police to the allegations.
AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said around 20 policemen in plain clothes came to Kumar's residence and took him away.
He also alleged that the police were pressuring the family of a deceased sanitation worker to carry out the cremation.
The party leaders linked Kumar's detention to his support for sanitation workers protesting over the killing of Anil, an on-duty sanitation worker in Kalyanpuri.
The protesters have been demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for the family and a permanent government job for one of his family members.
AAP leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Jha also questioned the police action and sought information about Kumar's whereabouts.
Atishi said the party would file a habeas corpus petition in the Delhi High Court at 2 pm, alleging that the police had not disclosed where the MLA had been taken.
Hundreds of sanitation workers and auto-tipper drivers had protested at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Monday over the killing of Anil and refused to allow his body to be taken from the mortuary for the last rites.
(With inputs from PTI)