'Modi ji, where is our MLA?': Kejriwal claims Delhi Police took AAP MLA to undisclosed location

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that Delhi Police took its East Delhi Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar from his residence early in the morning to an "undisclosed location".

Kejriwal questioned the MLA's whereabouts and sought an explanation from the Delhi Police, while AAP leaders alleged that Kumar was taken away around 4 am.

"Prime Minister Modi Ji, where is our MLA Kuldeep Kumar? At 4 am this morning, your Delhi Police picked up Kuldeep Kumar from his home, broke the CCTV cameras, and took the DVR along with them. Your police is not telling us anything," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The AAP leader asked that if the police can pick up an MLA from his home without any information or any reason, then where can the common man go for help.

"This country will not tolerate such thuggery from you," his post read further.

There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police to the allegations.