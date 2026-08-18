Burglary at DCP’s home solved in 24 hrs; items recovered

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has solved a burglary at the residence of a DCP in the upscale Kaka Nagar area within 24 hours by arresting a man and recovering stolen items, including an Apple iPhone 15 Pro, another mobile phone and a diamond ring, officials said on Monday.

Police arrested Imran alias Sawan, a resident of Taimur Nagar, on August 12 based on technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV camera footage, they said. The accused has six previous criminal cases against him, police said.

On August 11, the DCP left his residence at 5.30 am for duty and returned around 8 am to find the house ransacked. He reported the incident at Tughlak Road police station.

Police said an unknown person had entered the house and stolen an Apple iPhone 15 Pro, a OnePlus mobile phone, a purse containing documents, `10,000 in cash, a diamond ring and other articles. The DCP’s wallet contained his Delhi Police identity card, driving licence and CGHS card.

Police said the DCP had left the house through a door near the kitchen that could not be locked, providing an entry point to the burglar. Police teams examined CCTV footage from surrounding areas and used technical surveillance to identify Imran as the suspect.