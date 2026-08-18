Man held for killing MCD worker in Delhi's Kalyanpuri was angry over wife’s calls

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old man, allegedly angry over his wife’s daily phone calls with another man, was arrested for the stabbing death of a 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, police said. The accused, identified as Nihal, was arrested from beneath a flyover near the Ghazipur border, they said.

According to police, Nihal’s primary target was Gulshan, the man his wife allegedly spoke to. However, he found Anil, a contractual sanitation worker engaged by the MCD through a private company, collecting garbage around 8.15 am on Sunday. “Anil and Gulshan were friends. Nihal had allegedly warned Anil to tell Gulshan to stop talking to his wife, but both continued to speak on the phone,” an senior police official said.