Delhi CNG blast: Fuel pump worker lay bleeding for over 30 minutes, claims family

NEW DELHI: When a gas cylinder exploded at a CNG station in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, a phone call sent a 25-year-old man's family rushing to the spot. They found him bleeding on the ground.

For nearly 30 minutes, Manish remained at the fuel pump near Tikri Kalan Metro Station before he could get an ambulance and be rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, his uncle Vijay Prasad said.

"He lay there for half an hour. He had lost so much blood. How could anyone survive?" Prasad told PTI.

Manish, who had been working at the fuel pump for around three years, had reported for his shift at about 2 pm on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred around 2.30 pm or 2.45 pm, his uncle said.

Prasad said he was informed over the phone that a cylinder had exploded and that Manish was seriously injured.

"I got a call saying that a cylinder had exploded and Manish was serious. I called my brother, and he, my nephew and several other people came here," he said.