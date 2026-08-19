Three killed, three injured after truck's gas cylinder explodes at CNG station in Delhi.

Three people were killed and three were critically injured after the gas cylinder of a truck exploded while it was being refilled at a CNG station in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan on Wednesday.

Police said all three deceased were fuel station employees.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer said they received a call regarding the incident at 3.37 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Six people were standing near the truck when the explosion occurred and they were rushed to the hospital, the officer said.

According to police, Manish died on the spot while Sunny and four other people were rushed to a nearby hospital. Sunny died during treatment. The identity of the third deceased is being ascertained, a senior police officer said.

The condition of the three injured is critical, the officer said.

Police said the exact cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

(With inputs from PTI)