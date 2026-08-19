Nearly one in four Delhi school adolescents sleep deprived, study finds

Sleep deprivation was assessed using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, with a global score above five considered indicative of poor sleep quality. The researchers also referred to insufficient sleep as getting less than eight hours of sleep a night.

The analysis showed that sleep deprivation was significantly associated with academic performance. Students with sleep deprivation had average grades of 64 per cent, compared with 67 per cent among those without it.

Daytime sleepiness was also reported by a substantial proportion of students. About 48.3 per cent said they had difficulty staying awake at least once a week, while 6 per cent experienced such difficulty three or more times a week, according to the study.

The study also found a particularly strong link between sleep deprivation and depressive symptoms. About 60 per cent, or 912 adolescents, reported depressive symptoms, including 32.9 per cent with mild symptoms and 27 per cent with moderate-to-severe symptoms.

After accounting for several other factors, adolescents with depression had 3.51 times higher odds of sleep deprivation than those without depression.

The researchers also found a moderate positive correlation between poorer sleep quality and greater depressive symptoms.

Sleep hygiene also emerged as an important factor. Better sleep-hygiene scores were associated with lower odds of sleep deprivation, with an adjusted odds ratio of 0.441 for every unit increase in the sleep-hygiene score.

According to the study, the correlation analysis showed that poorer sleep quality was linked with poorer sleep-hygiene practices, while better sleep hygiene was associated with fewer depressive symptoms.

The researchers said these findings point to behavioural factors as an important area for intervention.

The researchers also examined cognitive functioning. Nearly 66 per cent, or 999 adolescents, were classified as having poor cognitive function according to the study's assessment. However, sleep deprivation itself was not significantly associated with cognitive scores.

The study also looked at family background. Nearly 73.2 per cent of the adolescents lived in nuclear families, while the observed prevalence of sleep deprivation was 21.2 per cent among those from nuclear families and 27.6 per cent among those from joint families.

However, family type was not a statistically significant independent factor after adjustment for other variables. The adjusted analysis found an odds ratio of 0.770 for joint families compared with nuclear families, with a p-value of 0.145.