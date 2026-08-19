Rocket launchers linked to terror suspects destroyed in controlled Delhi operation

A joint operation by the Army, Delhi Police Special Cell and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is underway in Delhi’s Narela to destroy rocket launchers recovered in connection with the arrest of two suspected terrorists in Manipur.

The recovered weapons, which were brought to Delhi for examination and disposal, were part of a cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material seized during a joint search operation in Manipur in connection with the case, sources told PTI.

The recovery included rifles, hundreds of rounds of live ammunition, detonators and other explosive material, they said.

The exercise is being carried out by specialised teams and the recovered weapons are being disposed of in a controlled manner as part of the operation, they said.

Security arrangements have been put in place around the area, sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)