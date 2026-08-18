46 KCP militants lay down arms in Manipur, join peace and rehabilitation drive

GUWAHATI: Forty-six militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba group) laid down their arms on Tuesday at a “homecoming ceremony” organised by the Home Department at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal.

The development comes after 46 rebels of the KCP-PWG surrendered their weapons in Imphal on July 21.

Last week, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had set a 15-day deadline for people to surrender illegal weapons as part of efforts to strengthen peace in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the ethnic crisis that began on May 3, 2023, might have prompted some people to take up arms and join insurgent groups.

He welcomed the militants’ decision to join the mainstream and said holding guns had not brought peace. He assured them of all possible government support.

The surrender took place under the Revised Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy, 2018. Under the policy, each surrendered cadre will receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 6,000 for 36 months and a fixed deposit grant of Rs 4 lakh. The government will also provide skill-based training to help them earn a livelihood.

Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the militants had chosen to return to their families, communities and duties as citizens by giving up armed activities.

He said Manipur Police would continue to perform its constitutional duties and support those willing to give up violence through the legal surrender, verification and rehabilitation process.

The DGP urged the surrendered militants to remain committed to their decision and said the success of their homecoming would depend on their conduct in the future.

The surrendered militants handed over a cache of arms, ammunition and explosive materials. Four women were among those who surrendered.

Meanwhile, amid demands for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, the Chief Minister said the government supported the demand but did not favour the practice of calling bandhs.

He said other forms of democratic protest should be considered instead, as bandhs adversely affect students and daily wage earners.