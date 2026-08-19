'This is politics': AAP leader Satyendar Jain says his arrest linked to Punjab polls

AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) was linked to the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls and called it "politics".

Former Delhi minister Jain and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among six persons arrested by the ACB in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the DJB, an officer said on Tuesday.

"This is done because the Punjab election is coming up… this is politics," Jain, who is also AAP's co-in-charge for Punjab, said while being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court.

The other arrested accused are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, and private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma, the ACB said in a statement.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to the augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.