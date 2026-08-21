CM Rekha Gupta outlines infra push, Lieutenant Governor Sandhu calls for visible outcome

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday welcomed the Delhi Master Plan 2047 and said that it is a roadmap for the capital’s planned, inclusive and sustainable growth, with a focus on expanding housing, improving mobility and infrastructure.

While unveiling the master plan, the CM said that it seeks to address challenges posed by a growing population and limited land area while catering to planned, unauthorised and rural areas. She also stated that the plan had simplified several development norms and removed a number of restrictions to facilitate development.

A key provision highlighted by the CM was commercial activities on 30m-wide roads across the city. “The plan envisages coordinated efforts by the DDA and government to improve living conditions and provide housing and infrastructure in such settlements,” Gupta added.

The L-G said that the success of MPD 2047 would ultimately depend not on the comprehensiveness of the document but on its implementation. He said, “Its impact would have to be reflected in ‘visible outcomes’ in housing, mobility, infrastructure, the environment and the overall quality of life of Delhi’s residents.” The L-G described the master plan as a roadmap for sustainable and inclusive urban growth and a cleaner and greener capital.