More homes, taller buildings, bigger metro

NEW DELHI: For Delhi, Thursday brought the master plan the national capital had been waiting for since its previous Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) lapsed in 2021.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal unveiled MPD 2047, placing a major thrust on 40 lakh new residential units, with affordable housing at the core, to meet the needs of a projected population of 3.2 crore by 2047.

The revised blueprint for the planned development of Delhi and its infrastructure allows greater vertical expansion, alongside changes in floor area ratio (FAR) and other building controls. One of the biggest changes is the removal of height restrictions across most parts of the city.

The restrictions will remain in certain areas—the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone, Civil Lines Bungalow Area, Connaught Place and its extension, Zone ‘O’, covering the Yamuna floodplain and the Ridge, Land Pooling Areas, Low Density Areas, and areas restricted under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) or the National Monuments Authority (NMA).

For people living in existing built-up areas, the plan sets out a framework for renewal. The minimum area requirement for redevelopment has been reduced from 40,000 square metres (sqm) to 3,000 sqm. This is likely to provide around seven lakh additional dwelling units.