Delhi police deny permission to ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police on Thursday said no permission had been granted for a protest on reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21, dismissing social media posts claiming otherwise as "false and misleading".

In a statement, the police said, "Various videos are circulating regarding the alleged grant of permission for a protest, on the issue of reservation reforms, at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, which is false and misleading."

"It is further clarified that no permission has been granted to anyone to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21," the police said.