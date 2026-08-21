IGL says additional cylinders fitted in truck may have triggered CNG blast

NEW DELHI: The CNG cylinder blast at a filling station near Tikri Kalan Metro Station that killed three people and injured three others may have been caused by additional cylinders fitted in the truck, the Indraprastha Gas Limited said on Thursday.

According to IGL, preliminary findings showed that the truck involved in the incident was authorised to carry six CNG cylinders. However, it appeared that a few additional cylinders had been fitted in the vehicle when it arrived at the station for refuelling.

IGL said the legitimacy of the additional cylinders and the precise cause of the blast were being investigated by the authorities. The incident occurred around 3.20 pm on Wednesday while CNG was being refilled in the truck at a station near Tikri Metro Station in outer Delhi. Six people were injured in the blast, three of whom later died.

The deceased were identified as Manish (25), Brahmjeet (34) and Sunny (30). The injured — Surjeet, Sanjay and Vipin — were admitted to CD Global Hospital in Mundka.

IGL expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The company said it was following all applicable protocols and that safety remained a foundational priority across its operations. It also reiterated its commitment to maintaining safety standards and ensuring strict compliance with standard operating procedures.

The incident took place at a CNG station near Tikri Kalan Metro Station owned. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blast.