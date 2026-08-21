Narela, Dwarka key centres for growth in Delhi Master Plan 2047

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Master Plan 2047 has identified Narela and Dwarka as two key centres for the capital’s future growth, with Narela envisioned as a 138-hectare education and innovation hub and Dwarka as a investment and medical hub. The plan was notified by the Centre, a week after lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu approved of it.

According to the master plan, the proposed education hub in Narela will bring together universities, research institutions, vocational training and start-ups with the aim of developing a knowledge-based economy and generating skilled employment. It aims to identify the hub to promote the capital as centre for research, technology and entrepreneurship.

Under MPD-2047, Narela has already been designated as a separate planning zone among Delhi’s 17 planning zones to ensure its systematic development. The education strategy goes beyond universities and seeks to strengthen institutional hubs by promoting educational, healthcare, research, cultural and public-service institutions to meet the city’s future requirements.

Narela will witness the development of public and private institutions and is expected to complement the existing education ecosystem. The master plan describes the capital as a major regional education hub, supported by universities, colleges, research institutions, medical and vocational institutes and skill centres.