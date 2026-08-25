SC pulls up MCD, ASI for ‘callousness’ over condition of Delhi’s heritage monuments

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of the deteriorating condition of heritage monuments in the national capital, the Supreme Court has pulled up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Archaeological Survey of India for “total callousness” and concealing facts about their upkeep.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh on Monday also directed top officials of both agencies to appear before it and listed the matter for further hearing on October 7.

The observations came after the bench was apprised of media reports highlighting the poor condition and extensive encroachment at Lodhi-era tombs in south Delhi's Zamrudpur area.

Hearing a plea concerning the preservation and upkeep of Delhi’s heritage structures, the bench said, “We are left with no option but to direct the personal presence of the additional commissioner of MCD and director general, ASI, to show cause by way of affidavit why this court should not take serious note of such conduct and pass appropriate orders.”

The media reports were cited in an application filed by Delhi resident Rajeev Suri, through whose petition the court has been monitoring the preservation of heritage structures and sites in the national capital.

The court was informed that the MCD had said in a status report filed on April 10 that a survey of five tombs in Zamrudpur found one structure to be in a satisfactory state, while encroachment and littering had been noticed around three others.

The court-appointed commissioners, led by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and comprising advocates Nipun Saxena and Vishal Sinha, informed the bench that there were five Grade-I heritage buildings in Zamrudpur under the MCD, of which one could not be traced.

“There is total callousness and suppression of facts by the MCD, as it is revealed how MCD took a categorical stand that such structure(s) was free of encroachment,” the court said.

(With inputs from PTI)