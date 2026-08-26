IIT Delhi student's death case: Police book unidentified persons for abetment to suicide

Delhi Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons in connection with the death of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student of IIT Delhi, who allegedly jumped from a building on the institute campus on August 22, officials said.

The student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the front side of the Lecture Hall Complex, where he had gone after entering the IIT Delhi campus through the main gate around 8 am.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the student took a lift to the sixth floor of the building before allegedly jumping from the front side. He was rushed to the institute's campus hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 8.30 am at Kishangarh police station, following which a police team reached the campus. A crime team and a forensic science laboratory unit were also called to collect evidence.

Police had earlier said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A mobile phone found in the student's pocket was seized and is being examined.

Investigators are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the institute as part of the probe.

Police have now registered a case under the relevant provisions of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons. The circumstances leading to the student's death and the role, if any, of others are being investigated, officials said.

IIT Delhi had earlier expressed grief over the student's death and said the Delhi Police were investigating the incident. The institute said it was providing all support to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from PTI)