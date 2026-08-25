IIT-Delhi constitutes external panel to probe death of MSc student

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has constituted a five-member committee to probe the circumstances that led to the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student.
The development comes after outraged students staged protests on campus, prompting the administration to order suspension of classes on Monday.
The committee includes Ashok Kumar, former Uttarakhand Director General of Police who is an IIT-Delhi alumnus and Vice Chancellor of Haryana Sports University and Pratap Sharma, Head of Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi.
Besides, two student representatives and IIT-Delhi registrar will also be part of the external probe panel.
"The committee will speak to relevant students and faculty members, examine the functioning of the concerned administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes and make recommendations. The panel has been given two weeks to submit its report," an official said.
"The institute will ensure that the committee is given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and to identify any further measures that may be required to strengthen student support systems.
"In addition, an external ombudsperson is proposed to be appointed to address student grievances that remain unresolved through the existing internal mechanisms," the official added.
The institute has further invited students to come forward with their suggestions and concerns so that it can continuously improve its systems and create a safer, more responsive and supportive campus environment.
The 31-year-old MSc Physics student died on Saturday after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a campus building.
Police said there was no suicide note but a mobile phone found in the deceased's pocket would be examined. Prima facie, no injury marks other than those attributable to the fall were found on his body, they added.
As part of the investigation, the student's counselling records and other relevant information are being obtained from the institute, the police said, adding that they are looking into the circumstances leading to his death and verifying all available information.
"The student joined IIT-Delhi in July 2025 and was residing in a hostel on campus. He was an academically bright student. Following concerns raised by fellow students a few days after the Holi festivities earlier this year, he was immediately referred to the IIT-Delhi Hospital through the institute ambulance. He was assessed and supported by the institute psychiatrist, following which his family said that they want to take him to a specialised hospital," an IIT-Delhi statement said.
"Thereafter, he underwent approximately one month of inpatient treatment at the specialised hospital before being discharged. The student subsequently requested withdrawal from the second semester (Jan-May 2026), which was approved by the institute. In July, his health records were reviewed, and medical advice was again given that he should continue to remain under parental supervision.
"He was provided counselling and treatment support by the institute counsellor/doctor in both July and August 2026. His request for withdrawal from the third semester (July-Nov 2026) was also approved by the institute," the statement added.
(With inputs from PTI)