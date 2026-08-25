IIT-Delhi constitutes external panel to probe death of MSc student

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has constituted a five-member committee to probe the circumstances that led to the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student.

The development comes after outraged students staged protests on campus, prompting the administration to order suspension of classes on Monday.

The committee includes Ashok Kumar, former Uttarakhand Director General of Police who is an IIT-Delhi alumnus and Vice Chancellor of Haryana Sports University and Pratap Sharma, Head of Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Besides, two student representatives and IIT-Delhi registrar will also be part of the external probe panel.

"The committee will speak to relevant students and faculty members, examine the functioning of the concerned administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes and make recommendations. The panel has been given two weeks to submit its report," an official said.

"The institute will ensure that the committee is given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and to identify any further measures that may be required to strengthen student support systems.

"In addition, an external ombudsperson is proposed to be appointed to address student grievances that remain unresolved through the existing internal mechanisms," the official added.

The institute has further invited students to come forward with their suggestions and concerns so that it can continuously improve its systems and create a safer, more responsive and supportive campus environment.