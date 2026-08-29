India's first generation of armed revolutionaries Rashbehari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Bagha Jatin out of the shadows

If India’s post-Independence story can be compared to a castle, it has had its occupiers—lords and families, their household gods, and some burghers with a foot in the door. For its bandits and rebels, there have been guns and oblivion. The records of how freedom was achieved have, in most cases, shown this bias.

Not surprisingly, Rashbehari Bose, Bagha Jatin (the Jugantar chief who had planned an ambitious pan-Indian army mutiny inspired by 1857), and Sachindra Nath Sanyal have been remembered as regional freedom fighters. They have monuments at roundabouts in West Bengal, but few know that they were the core of the first generation of India’s armed revolutionary movement, doing much and being everywhere, from operating as secret societies committed to sabotaging and disrupting British India to becoming a pan-Indian network of militants during World War I working for India’s freedom.