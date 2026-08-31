Delhi draft electoral roll out; 47.7 lakh voters dropped after SIR

The Delhi Election Office on Monday published the draft electoral roll, excluding the names of 47.7 lakh electors from the city’s total electorate of 1.45 crore following a house-to-house enumeration exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Chief Electoral Officer said those whose names do not figure in the draft roll can seek inclusion by filing claims along with supporting documents through Form 6 by September 30. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.

According to the revised schedule of the Election Commission, the claims and objections will be examined and the process of issuing notices and disposing of them will continue until October 29.

The draft roll includes around 97.5 lakh electors whose enumeration forms were received and digitised during the SIR exercise, which began on June 30 and concluded on August 17. Overall, forms of 67.18 per cent of Delhi’s 1,45,10,299 electors were digitised.

The remaining 47.7 lakh electors were classified as “uncollectable” under the categories of Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO), and their names were consequently left out of the draft roll.

The rate of digitisation varied significantly across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies. Rohini recorded the highest rate at 83.43 per cent, while Tughlakabad had the lowest at 52.15 per cent.

The SIR was undertaken to prepare the electoral roll through house-to-house verification. Electors whose enumeration forms were not received during the exercise can now seek inclusion through the claims and objections process.

(With inputs from PTI)